The NBA’s flat-Earth truthers are coming out of the woodwork. Back in February, Kyrie Irving created a stir when he told teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on their Road Trippin’ Podcast that he believes the Earth is flat. Now Shaquille O’Neal is revealing himself as a believer in the theory.

On The Big Podcast With Shaq, O’Neal explained his reasoning by saying that he drives from coast-to-coast and “the shit is flat to me.” Shaq also said that Christopher Columbus didn’t discover America:

Shaq is a flat-Earther, too I’m speechless I love this NBA narrative so muchhttps://t.co/eijTsZKJZm pic.twitter.com/3zOLbABfeQ — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) March 19, 2017

