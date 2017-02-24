JaVale McGee took exception to the latest video of Shaquille O’Neal making fun of his gaffes Thursday night.
Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL?
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017
Naturally, this led to insults being hurled back and forth on Twitter, and Shaq even threw in a few quickly-dismissed threats.
Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017
Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these 🥜's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017
America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017
This is all so very stupid.
