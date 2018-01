Lakers greats Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant rehash the ups and downs of their 20-plus year relationship in a conversation set to air during All-Star Weekend.

During Monday’s Inside the NBA, Shaq said that watching Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas‘ tear-jerking reconciliation prompted him to reach out to Kobe.

The two talked about activism in sports in a preview of the conversation.

RELATED:

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas End Their Feud