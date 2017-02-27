It wasn’t just the higher-ups at Turner Sports who intervened in the Shaq-JaVale feud: the two big fellas’ mothers also had their say.

O’Neal says he has been ordered to leave McGee alone, and promises to never utter his name again.

Pamela McGee argues that Shaq should “lose his job or be suspended” for cyberbullying her son.

Per ESPN:

“I have orders from the top to leave it alone,” O’Neal said. “His name will never come out of my mouth ever again.” NBA commissioner Adam Silver? […] “No,” O’Neal said. “My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.” Said Lucille O’Neal from her Orlando, Florida, home, “It’s not funny anymore, seeing the things they’re saying to each other. They need to squash this and move on.” “He cyberbullied my son,” Pamela McGee said in an emotional, 30-minute conversation. “Totally inappropriate. Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”

Related

Warriors: Shaq Causing ‘Unnecessary Damage’ To JaVale McGee’s Reputation