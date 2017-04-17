Shaquille O’Neal will cover funeral costs for the family of a teenager who accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram last week.

According to WXIA-Atlanta, 13-year-old Malachi Hemphill was playing with a gun while live streaming himself last Wednesday. The weapon discharged, killing the Forest Park native.

Shaq said he felt moved to act.

In a statement, Shaq said he sympathized with the boy’s mother who lost her only son:

“No mother should have to go through this. “I can only imagine the pain that she and all of Malachi’s family must be feeling. I just wanted to do what I could to help them at such a terrible time.”

