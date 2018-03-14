Shaq: More Police Needed To Prevent School Shootings

by March 14, 2018
10
shaquille o'neal police school shootings

Shaquille O’Neal says more police are needed to help prevent deadly school shootings in America.

While guesting on WABC’s “Curtis and Cosby” show on Tuesday, Shaq laid out his plan to hire more cops and deploy them in and around schools.

“I think the quick fix now: The government should give law enforcement more money. Give more money, you recruit more people, and the guys that are not ready to go on the streets, you put them in front of the schools.

“You put ’em in front of the schools, you put ’em behind the schools, you put ’em inside the schools, and we need to pass information.” […]

“I would like to see police officers in schools, inner cities, private schools.”

RELATED:
Kobe Bryant Details Fistfight With Shaquille O’Neal

You Might Also Like
NBA

Kobe Bryant Details Fistfight With Shaquille O’Neal

5 days ago
15,162
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About All-Star Weekend Memories and Helping His Son, Shareef

1 week ago
1,895
Shareef O'Neal
College & High School

Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s Son, Commits to UCLA

2 weeks ago
1,670
NBA

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Kept it Real in ‘Players Only’ Special

4 weeks ago
7,395
shaquille oneal foul shave denver
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Says He Would ‘Foul Shave’ In Denver

4 weeks ago
9,360
NBA

Kobe Bryant Picks LeBron James Over Shaquille O’Neal for All-Star Game

1 month ago
2,092

TRENDING


Most Recent
shaquille o'neal police school shootings

Shaq: More Police Needed To Prevent School Shootings

8 mins ago
10

LeBron Gives Arm Sleeve To Fan Holding ‘You Are More Than An Athlete’ Sign

31 mins ago
96
lebron james fine wine

LeBron James: ‘I’m Like Fine Wine, I Get Better With Age’

60 mins ago
61
julius randle nikola jokic dislocate shoulder

Julius Randle Says Nikola Jokic Tried To Dislocate His Shoulder

2 hours ago
1,026

Rudy Gobert: Gordon Hayward ‘Kind Of Ignored Me’ During Free Agency

2 hours ago
488