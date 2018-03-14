Shaq: More Police Needed To Prevent School Shootings

Shaquille O’Neal says more police are needed to help prevent deadly school shootings in America.

While guesting on WABC’s “Curtis and Cosby” show on Tuesday, Shaq laid out his plan to hire more cops and deploy them in and around schools.

“I think the quick fix now: The government should give law enforcement more money. Give more money, you recruit more people, and the guys that are not ready to go on the streets, you put them in front of the schools. “You put ’em in front of the schools, you put ’em behind the schools, you put ’em inside the schools, and we need to pass information.” […] “I would like to see police officers in schools, inner cities, private schools.”

