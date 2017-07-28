Earlier this month, LaVar Ball claimed that he and his son LaMelo could beat Shaquille O’Neal and his son Shareef.

Shaq responded in true Diesel fashion with a three-minute diss track.

Shaq calls himself the true big baller, compares LaVar to Jeff Maloney (did he mean Matt Maloney?) and drops this epic line: “Get some Icy Hot, rub it on your back, Before you break that f***kin’ around with Shaq.”

Check out full lyrics:

Dudes talkin’ loud, I don’t understand

Walkin’ around like they the true big baller, damn

How you think that? I’m about to spit facts

I walk in Reebok in 92, I came out with them Shaqs

I’ve been doin’ this a long time

When you was averaging’ 2 points, ridin’ the pine

You see my t-shirts, you see my feet work

Big Baller Brand, that we me first

How many parades did I give them L.A. streets?

How many rings with Kobe?

See, you thought we had beef

How many accolades?

How many ceremonies?

I have whatever I want Tony! Toni! Toné!

You beating me? That’s a bunch of baloney

You think you Mailman? You ain’t even Jeff Maloney

When did you play, huh? What year?

Oh yeah, you played for Dallas, Erick Dampier

Listen here, they call me Steph Harden

I make same salary as Steph and James Harden

200 plus, 248

Do the math man, damn my life is great

You wanna battle Dies, you better have endurance

Before you crash, man, get that General Insurance

Get some Icy Hot, rub it on your back

Before you break that f***kin’ around with Shaq

Sit down man, you be doin’ the most

You know your ass is barbecue chicken in the post

First you can beat Mike, then you can beat me

Wake that ass up, you haven’ a dream

And when you wake up, apologize

And bow down to my STAPLES Center statue hangin’ off the side

I’m the building, excuse me, arena

I feel like Martin with this flow, damn Gina

You’ve been caught up in a rapture

And when you’re watching Zo play, look up in the rafters

You’ll see Magic Johnson

You’ll see Jerry West

You’ll see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, damn he was the best

Keep looking’ man, I know you’ll see this

No. 34 next to Gail Goodrich

Big Daddy Kane no half-steppin’

I’m more like Will Smith—I Am Legend

Penny love me

Kobe hate me

D-Wade ain’t tell me that Pat Riley was going to trade me

That ain’t fade me, nothin’ fade me

I’m Jerry McGuire with this flow, pay me

Big Baller Brand, trust I am that

I hope you get the message by telephone or fax

Two more things I got to say

You did a great job, I love how your sons play

Lil Melo too, attitude, hella cool

Jumper wet, wet like two thots in a pool

I learned the game from William Wesley, you can never test me

Cause when I’m done, they gon’ remember me like Elvis Presley

Watchin’ me, don’t ever step out of line

Shaq O’Neal bro, greatest of all time

This is a game to me, this is not a sport

My name is Shaq, I’m the black Michael Rappaport