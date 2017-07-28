Earlier this month, LaVar Ball claimed that he and his son LaMelo could beat Shaquille O’Neal and his son Shareef.
LaVar Ball says he and LaMelo would kill Shaq and Shareef 😵 pic.twitter.com/C6cxHqyb2o
Shaq responded in true Diesel fashion with a three-minute diss track.
Shaq calls himself the true big baller, compares LaVar to Jeff Maloney (did he mean Matt Maloney?) and drops this epic line: “Get some Icy Hot, rub it on your back, Before you break that f***kin’ around with Shaq.”
Check out full lyrics:
Dudes talkin’ loud, I don’t understand
Walkin’ around like they the true big baller, damn
How you think that? I’m about to spit facts
I walk in Reebok in 92, I came out with them Shaqs
I’ve been doin’ this a long time
When you was averaging’ 2 points, ridin’ the pine
You see my t-shirts, you see my feet work
Big Baller Brand, that we me first
How many parades did I give them L.A. streets?
How many rings with Kobe?
See, you thought we had beef
How many accolades?
How many ceremonies?
I have whatever I want Tony! Toni! Toné!
You beating me? That’s a bunch of baloney
You think you Mailman? You ain’t even Jeff Maloney
When did you play, huh? What year?
Oh yeah, you played for Dallas, Erick Dampier
Listen here, they call me Steph Harden
I make same salary as Steph and James Harden
200 plus, 248
Do the math man, damn my life is great
You wanna battle Dies, you better have endurance
Before you crash, man, get that General Insurance
Get some Icy Hot, rub it on your back
Before you break that f***kin’ around with Shaq
Sit down man, you be doin’ the most
You know your ass is barbecue chicken in the post
First you can beat Mike, then you can beat me
Wake that ass up, you haven’ a dream
And when you wake up, apologize
And bow down to my STAPLES Center statue hangin’ off the side
I’m the building, excuse me, arena
I feel like Martin with this flow, damn Gina
You’ve been caught up in a rapture
And when you’re watching Zo play, look up in the rafters
You’ll see Magic Johnson
You’ll see Jerry West
You’ll see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, damn he was the best
Keep looking’ man, I know you’ll see this
No. 34 next to Gail Goodrich
Big Daddy Kane no half-steppin’
I’m more like Will Smith—I Am Legend
Penny love me
Kobe hate me
D-Wade ain’t tell me that Pat Riley was going to trade me
That ain’t fade me, nothin’ fade me
I’m Jerry McGuire with this flow, pay me
Big Baller Brand, trust I am that
I hope you get the message by telephone or fax
Two more things I got to say
You did a great job, I love how your sons play
Lil Melo too, attitude, hella cool
Jumper wet, wet like two thots in a pool
I learned the game from William Wesley, you can never test me
Cause when I’m done, they gon’ remember me like Elvis Presley
Watchin’ me, don’t ever step out of line
Shaq O’Neal bro, greatest of all time
This is a game to me, this is not a sport
My name is Shaq, I’m the black Michael Rappaport
