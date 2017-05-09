Shaquille O’Neal announced last week that he’ll be running for sheriff in 2020.
A resident in both Florida and Georgia, Shaq didn’t clarify where he would be running for office. Via WXIA-TV Atlanta:
“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together.”
“When I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”
“I’m a guy that speaks all languages. I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”
“I know how to run a team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people.”
Back in December of 2016, Shaq was sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy in Jonesboro, GA.
