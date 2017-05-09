Shaquille O’Neal announced last week that he’ll be running for sheriff in 2020.

A resident in both Florida and Georgia, Shaq didn’t clarify where he would be running for office. Via WXIA-TV Atlanta:

“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together.”

“When I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

“I’m a guy that speaks all languages. I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”

“I know how to run a team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people.”