The SLAM Podcast Episode 35: Spencer Dinwiddie

By

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his new contract with Brooklyn, All-Star picks, Los Angeles vs. New York and who he thinks would win in a fight between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown.

Listen above and be sure to check us out on Audioboom, iTunes and Soundcloud:

Audioboom: https://audioboom.com/channel/slam-respect-the-game-podcast
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/slam-respect-the-game-podcast/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/slammagazine

