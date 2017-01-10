The SLAM Podcast Episode 35: Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his new contract with Brooklyn, All-Star picks, Los Angeles vs. New York and who he thinks would win in a fight between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown.

