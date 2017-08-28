The New Orleans Pelicans announced Sunday that forward Solomon Hill underwent surgery to repair a torn left hamstring.
Hill, 26, is expected to miss the next six-to-eight months.
Hill started 71 games for the Pels last season, and averaged 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds.
From the press release:
New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill has been diagnosed with a proximal hamstring tear in his left leg, it was determined following examination by Dr. Michael Gerhardt and consultation with Pelicans Director of Medical Services/Head Team Physician Dr. Misty Suri. The injury occurred while Hill was participating in a basketball workout in Los Angeles, CA.
Hill underwent successful surgery by Dr. Gerhardt in Santa Monica, CA and is expected to make a full recovery. An injury of this nature takes approximately 6-8 months to heal. A timetable for his return will be determined at a later date.
