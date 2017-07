Derrick Rose reportedly tried to join the Spurs and Clippers before signing a one-year deal with the Cavs.

The Spurs and Clippers ultimately passed on Rose, leaving the 2011 MVP with offers from just the Lakers and Cavaliers. From ESPN:

Rose tried hard to get top Western Conference teams to sign him — the San Antonio Spurs, the LA Clippers — but those teams passed.

