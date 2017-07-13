The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly renounced the rights to guard Jonathon Simmons, per Shams Charania of The Vertical:

Sources: The San Antonio Spurs have renounced guard Jonathon Simmons, making him an unrestricted free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN further reports that the Spurs are still negotiating with Simmons as an unrestricted free agent:

San Antonio is still negotiating with Jonathan Simmons as an UFA, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2017

Simmons showed out in the 2017 playoffs, averaging 10.5 points in 20.4 minutes per game.

Where will he end up?

