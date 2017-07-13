The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly renounced the rights to guard Jonathon Simmons, per Shams Charania of The Vertical:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN further reports that the Spurs are still negotiating with Simmons as an unrestricted free agent:
Simmons showed out in the 2017 playoffs, averaging 10.5 points in 20.4 minutes per game.
