As the San Antonio Spurs work to free up cap room this summer, the team has reportedly become “serious players” to land Pacers star Paul George.

Interest appears to be mutual, per Basketball Insiders, but George won’t commit to the Spurs beyond the end of his contract in 2018.

League sources peg Portland and San Antonio as the newest serious players in the Paul George race. Spurs said to have a real shot at him. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 22, 2017

Same source said Paul George would have serious interest in Spurs but would not commit to stay beyond the season. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 22, 2017

The Spurs are said to be shopping LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green’s contracts in order to bring in a marquee player this offseason.

