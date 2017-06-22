As the San Antonio Spurs work to free up cap room this summer, the team has reportedly become “serious players” to land Pacers star Paul George.

Interest appears to be mutual, per Basketball Insiders, but George won’t commit to the Spurs beyond the end of his contract in 2018.

The Spurs are said to be shopping LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green’s contracts in order to bring in a marquee player this offseason.

