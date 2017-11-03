Pistons head coach and president Stan Van Gundy shot down the rumor that Detroit was interested in trading Reggie Jackson for Eric Bledsoe.

In a story by the Detroit News‘ Rod Beard, Van Gundy acknowledged that there may have been preliminary talks, but nothing came to fruition.

“It was crazy yesterday,” Van Gundy said Friday. “I left practice yesterday and there’s a rumor out on Reggie and Bledsoe so I had to get home and call Reggie and say we’re not trading you for Bledsoe. “I don’t usually address all of them but it’s early in the (season). You can’t address all of them at the trade deadline, but I felt the need to address this.” Van Gundy has said in the past that general manager Jeff Bower does his due diligence in reaching out about trade possibilities — and in this case, there may have been preliminary talks — but nothing came to fruition.

