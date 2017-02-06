Following a grueling playoff run that ended with a seven-game series to the Cavaliers, Stephen Curry decided to take time off and not join Team USA for the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Curry now says that he will pop his Olympic cherry in 2020 and join Team USA in Tokyo, Japan.

Curry told FIBA.com that he puts “a lot of equity into playing for Team USA” and that he plans on playing in both the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

More from FIBA:

“The way it went down this past year with the injury, it was the right decision,” Curry said to FIBA.com in his hometown of Charlotte, where he recently played for the Golden State Warriors against the Hornets. “It was a tough one because I put a lot of equity into playing for Team USA and was looking forward to playing for the Olympic team for the first time. “The decision for me personally was that it was best not to play, and to get ready for the season, to get healthy. “Going forward, I do plan on playing at the World Cup (in 2019 in China), being healthy and being in a good position to be in Tokyo.”

Curry won Gold with Team USA at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup. The 2020 team could feature as many as four current Golden State Warriors—Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Related

LeBron James Is Considering a Return to Olympic Team