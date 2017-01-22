LeBron James showed Gregg Popovich a ton of love heading into Saturday night’s Spurs-Cavs matchup. After LeBron called Pop the “greatest coach of all time,” reporters started kicking the tires on the possibility of James playing under Popovich on the U.S. Olympic team in 2020.

LeBron skipped the 2016 Olympics after winning a title with the Cavs in June, but with Pop taking over for Coach K, James isn’t ruling out playing in 2020, saying that Pop’s presence “factors a lot.”

From Cleveland.com:

“It factors a lot,” James said Saturday, before the Cavs play Popovich’s Spurs. “I’ve said that before. He’s just a great mastermind of the game of basketball.”

While walking off the court last night, Pop pulled LeBron and Kyrie aside and appeared to plant a bug in their ear about teaming up in 2020:

