As the clock struck 12:01 on July 1, the Warriors locked up superstar guard Stephen Curry for another five years with a “supermax” contract worth $201 million.

According to ESPN, there’s no player option on the fifth year.

Stephen Curry has agreed to a 5-year, $201M deal with Golden State, agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN. No… https://t.co/v8sOh909y7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

