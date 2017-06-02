Stephen Curry briefly wore a black sleeve on his shooting arm Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, joking that it was his attempt to emulate Allen Iverson.

Stephen Curry on his arm sleeve: "Lowkey, I always wanted to be Allen Iverson." — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 2, 2017

(Curry ditched the garment, and helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a convincing 113-91 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.)

The back-to-back MVP finished with 28 points and 10 assists.

