Stephen Curry Sees ‘Creative Genius’ Similarities With Lionel Messi

Stephen Curry says that he shares some “creative genius” qualities with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

In a story by the Daily Mail‘s Luke Augustus, Curry said he and Messi bring similar creativity and innovation to the table.

“I think it’s the creative genius to what he does and a flair, but also there is a fundamental aspect to the flair.

“The work that he puts in, I’m assuming, based on the talent that he has, and combining that with the talent that he has and how that kind of shows when he’s out there on the pitch.

“So I think there’s a lot of comparison, really, around the creativity and the innovation that we bring to our respective sports and trying to, I guess, impact – I would say influence the next generation to try to push themselves as well.”