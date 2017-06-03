During last year’s Finals, Stephen Curry debuted the Curry 2 Low “Chef Curry” and felt the wrath of the internet. At Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Curry broke out the Curry 4 and the response has been much, much better. The fourth look of Curry’s signature line has been getting praise from sneaker heads, basketball fans, Twitter users and the like.

At practice on Saturday, we asked Curry about the Curry 4 and he said that the process of making the shoe was “fun” and that it’s a “progression of the Curry line.”

Check it:

The whole shoe game is crazy. It takes a long time, a lot of idea and input and the whole process is kind of fun to go down that road. So, yeah, I feel good playing in it. It’s a progression of the Curry line that we’re trying to continue to elevate and make that best shoe in the market. So I’m feeling pretty good about it. Obviously, at the end of the day, they helped me play well in Game 1, and I want to keep that going.

Curry scored 28 points and dropped 10 dimes as the Dubs cruised to a 113-91 win to take a 1-0 series lead.

