The hoops world seems to be in agreement that LeBron James outmaneuvered Stephen Curry in picking their individual All-Star rosters, but Curry is undaunted.

Steph argues that he’s got plenty of shooting on his squad, and besides, he doesn’t mind being considered an underdog.

Stephen Curry has already heard people saying LeBron's team is stronger. He told me, "we have a lot of shooters, and I like that people are sleeping on us, I like being the underdog". #NBAAllStar #draft — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) January 26, 2018