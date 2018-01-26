The hoops world seems to be in agreement that LeBron James outmaneuvered Stephen Curry in picking their individual All-Star rosters, but Curry is undaunted.

Steph argues that he’s got plenty of shooting on his squad, and besides, he doesn’t mind being considered an underdog.

“We have a lot of shooters, and I like that people are sleeping on us,” Curry said Thursday night.

 

“I like being the underdog.”

   
  

