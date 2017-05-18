Stephen Curry says he’s thought about possibly becoming a pro golfer once he’s done with this basketball thing.
Curry is excellent on the links.
.@StephenCurry30 excels on the court AND the course: 1.7 handicap ⛳ #Feherty pic.twitter.com/pm8rfmjYZM
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 16, 2017
The NBA’s reigning MVP says he’s now entering his hoops prime.
Per the Mercury News (via the Golf Channel):
“I’ve thought about it,” Curry replied. “I’m very sensitive to the experience of the PGA Tour guys out there who have dedicated their life to what they do, just like I have with basketball. I don’t think I could, obviously, just jump out there … It’d be a lot of work that would go into it…”
“I have the passion for the game, I think, to fight through whatever it would take,” Curry said. “I don’t know if it’s in the cards after I’m done playing, but I will still be playing golf until (my NBA career) is over.”
Given, Curry is only 29 years old — “I’m just reaching my prime,” he said Monday — and may be a decade away from such considerations. That said, he did call golf “1B on my list of passions” presumably after hoops.
