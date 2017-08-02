Before agreeing to his $201 million “supermax” contract, Stephen Curry says that he offered to take less money to help the Warriors “be able to sign other guys.”

Since Golden State holds Curry’s Bird Rights, they were able to go over the salary cap threshold to keep him, making a paycut unnecessary.

From The Athletic (via PBT):

“I actually asked Bob [Myers],” he said. “If I were to take a discount — at any number, I don’t know what it would be — how much of a difference would that make for us to be able to sign other guys. “It wasn’t like (Kevin Durant’s) situation. His had a direct impact on us being able to sign Andre (Iguodala) and Shaun (Livingston). “And it was just an unbelievable sacrifice by KD. But mine didn’t matter.”

