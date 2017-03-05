In the third quarter of Knicks-Warriors, Stephen Curry passed Chauncey Billups for 10th on the all-time three pointers made list (1,830). Peep the shot that did it below.

Congrats to @StephenCurry30 on passing Chauncey Billups for 10th on the all-time three pointers made list! pic.twitter.com/E1Sjq9fVrt — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2017

Curry had five treys and 31 points for the game, as Golden State got the 112-105 victory.

