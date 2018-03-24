Stephen Curry Suffers Left Knee Sprain

by March 24, 2018
692
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry missed the Warriors’ previous six games with a sprained right ankle. In his first game since March 11, he suffered a sprained left knee.

Curry will reportedly undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury.

