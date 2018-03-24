Stephen Curry Suffers Left Knee Sprain

Stephen Curry missed the Warriors’ previous six games with a sprained right ankle. In his first game since March 11, he suffered a sprained left knee.
Another injury for Steph. Can't catch a break. (via @ScottAgness) pic.twitter.com/D1KM3lbFxs
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 24, 2018
Curry will reportedly undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury.
Warriors star Stephen Curry has initial diagnosis of an MCL injury to his left knee, league sources tell Yahoo. MRI on Saturday for degree of severity.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2018