Warriors star Stephen Curry draws hundreds of fans who watch his pre-game routine of fantastic dribbling exhibitions and long-range shots.

And Curry is still adding to his unique warm-up.

After visiting Guangzhou this week, Curry said he’s ready to incorporate the Chinese exercise of tai chi into his famed pre-game routine (starting at 0:34):

“It works on my balance, my focus. Jody makes it look so easy, but it’s pretty hard, even though we’re moving pretty slow.

“Definitely, I have to bring that back to the pre-game routine next year. So I got some more ammo to work with.”