Stephen Curry to Wear Low-Top Shoes Despite Ankle Injuries

Stephen Curry is expected to rock his new signature mid-low Under Armour kicks when he returns to action tonight from his fourth ankle injury of the season.

ESPN Exclusive: For first time in his Under Armour signature line tenure, Stephen Curry will wear a mid-low sneaker when he returns from ankle injury. https://t.co/Pga7Ep2H8r — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 22, 2018

The 30-year-old two-time MVP says it’s ironic that he’s switching to low-tops considering his ankle issues, but argues that the Curry 5 is “stable and engineered to maximize” performance.

Steph has missed the past six games, and will wear ankle braces along with the new shoes.

Per ESPN: