Stephen Jackson has lost all respect for Kevin Durant after the Warriors star sent out a couple ill-conceived tweets earlier this week.
While on ESPN’s The Jump, Jackson said that he has “no respect for him” after Durant blasted his former Thunder teammates and coach.
“Kevin Durant, I look at you now as I look at everybody else on twitter and instagram that has a little egg as their avatar. You’re that person now. You cannot be excluded from that.
“Who creates a fake page?
“I’m the kind of person, if I want to respond to somebody on social media, it has to come from my page with a verified check on it.
“He’s an egg avatar now, and I have no respect for him for that. Don’t do that.”
