Stephen Jackson has lost all respect for Kevin Durant after the Warriors star sent out a couple ill-conceived tweets earlier this week.

While on ESPN’s The Jump, Jackson said that he has “no respect for him” after Durant blasted his former Thunder teammates and coach.

“Kevin Durant, I look at you now as I look at everybody else on twitter and instagram that has a little egg as their avatar. You’re that person now. You cannot be excluded from that. “Who creates a fake page? “I’m the kind of person, if I want to respond to somebody on social media, it has to come from my page with a verified check on it. “He’s an egg avatar now, and I have no respect for him for that. Don’t do that.”

