A Bronze-medal finish at the 2004 Olympics was undoubtedly a low point in USA Basketball history.

For Stephon Marbury, the whole experience was a nightmare.

Marbury says falling short of expectations in Athens—and clashing with head coach Larry Brown—made for “the worst 38 days of my life.” From Complex:

Marbury says that on the first day of Olympics practice, Brown asked his players—a group that included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson—to state their goals for the tournament.

“By the time he got to me, everything was said that needed to be said,’’ Marbury says. “So I said, Let’s also not forget that we need to have fun. And Larry goes, ‘Huh. Listen to this guy, talking about having fun!'”

Marbury was stung and embarrassed by Brown’s condescension. He calls the Olympic experience, “The worst 38 days of my life.”