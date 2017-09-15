Stephon Marbury says his “numbers are Hall of Fame. That’s it.”

Steph was a two-time All-Star, and averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists during his 13-year NBA career.

Marbury, 40, is attempting a comeback to the League and says he has “spoken to a team.”

Per SI:

“My numbers are Hall of Fame. That’s it,” Marbury told SI Now.

“That’s what it comes down to and what you’ve done,” he added. “My mark on basketball globally is beyond – it’s never been done before. Something that’s never been done before obviously, you have to show homage to that.”

As of right now, Marbury is under contract to play the upcoming Chinese Basketball Association season for the Beijing Fly Dragons but when his contract expires in February or March, he wants to make a return to the United States. He previously said that he has spoken with an NBA team and clarified to SI that he was the one who reached out.

“I’m still able to play,” Marbury said. “It’s not about how old I am. It’s about being able to still get on the court and still be able to play.”