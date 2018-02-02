Steve Kerr Deletes Tweet Critical of James Harden Travel

Steve Kerr explained away a deleted tweet critical of refs not whistling James Harden for traveling violations as something intended for a private conversation.

Why Steve delete this 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/4oAMgr7KaV — James Margariti! (@JamesMargariti) February 2, 2018

“I thought it was a direct message,” Kerr sheepishly told reporters Friday afternoon.

Twitter appears to be the only thing that consistently trips up the defending NBA champs: Kevin Durant had an embarrassing burner account mini-scandal in September.

Kerr didn’t claim that he was hacked; instead he blamed his new phone for the gaffe.

Steve Kerr on his deleted tweet regarding James Harden’s step back three… “I thought it was a direct message…” pic.twitter.com/f818rH9PN4 — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) February 2, 2018

Per FTW:

Once he realized the mistake, he ran quickly to assistant coach Chris DeMarco for help. The tweet stayed up for only a minute or so, so he was pretty hopeful that no on saw.

“I said what do you think am I going to get away with it?” he said. “He said ‘hell no.’”

He was jokingly asked if he was sure he wasn’t hacked and smacked his forehead in response.