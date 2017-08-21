Warriors coach Steve Kerr is still on the mend from his 2015 back surgery, but expects to coach all next season and “for many years to come.”

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Kerr said he’s feeling better after a relaxing summer, but he’s still got a ways to go.

“It’s all right, it’s all right,” Kerr, 51, says with a shrug. “I’d love to say that I’m all better, but not the case. I’m feeling better, having a good summer, relaxing. But it’s just been an ongoing thing now for two years.” […] “I fully expect to coach all year,” Kerr says in a no-nonsense tone. “That’s my expectation. And for many years to come.”

RELATED:

Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry More Disruptive to Defenses Than Michael Jordan