Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had Michael Jordan as a teammate in Chicago, but says that he’s never seen anyone do to NBA defensive schemes what Stephen Curry does.

Kerr says Curry is the most disruptive offensive force in the League.

Golden State’s attack is built around the “chaos” Steph creates for the opposition.

Per CSN Bay Area (via the TK Show):

“Everything we do is based on Steph,” Kerr reiterated. “From the very beginning of this run, Steph was the guy who started it … I feel like our foundation is built around not only his talent, but his character, his selflessness, his joy, his work ethic. “Literally our offensive system is built around the chaos that he creates for defenses. I’ve never seen a player who elicited so much of a defensive schematic response because of his ability to shoot from 30 feet and dribble around everybody.” On Wednesday, Kerr made a pretty strong declaration. “Even Michael Jordan — people had the Jordan rules — but nothing has ever been as dramatic as what I’ve seen from opponents’ defensive schemes as how they have to deal with Steph.”

Related

Steve Kerr: Steph Curry May Be More Popular Than Michael Jordan With Kids