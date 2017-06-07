The Warriors’ offensive attack gets most of the headlines, but it’s their defense that truly separates them from the pack, something Steve Kerr gives former Dubs head coach Mark Jackson credit for.

Steve Kerr says he didn't make the Warriors a defensive-oriented team. "Mark Jackson did," he says. pic.twitter.com/0mExjbQerd — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 6, 2017

(During Jackson’s three-year tenure in Golden State, the Warriors’ Defensive Rating rank went from 27th to 13th to 3rd.)

Newcomer Kevin Durant has turned the Warriors’ defense into an even greater nightmare for opponents.

Per the AP: