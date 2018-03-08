Steve Kerr To Participate In Town-Hall Meeting On Gun Violence

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been outspoken about gun violence in the United States.

According to The Mercury News, he will participate in a town-hall style meeting scheduled to begin at 3:45pm PT on Monday, Mar. 12 with high school students and Representative Ro Khanna to further discuss the issue.

The meeting will take place at Newark Memorial High School in Silicon Valley and the students will be from California’s 17th congressional district. It will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Following the recent tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, Kerr told reporters: “It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools. It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, in a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, people that are running this country, to actually do anything. That’s demoralizing.”

