Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says he will play Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson together at some point during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

Steve Kerr says at some point during the All-Star Game that he will "absolutely" play his Big 4 together. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 27, 2017

Which now raises the question: Who will be the fifth player on the court?

Kerr was asked if he’d consider playing Russell Westbrook with the Warriors’ core four. Kerr, according to ESPN, only “grinned and politely walked away.”

I did it for American people. I asked Kerr if Russell Westbrook will play with his 4 in All-Star Game. He stared at me, smiled, walked away. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 27, 2017

“Oh, I’m absolutely going to play them all four together,” said Kerr, who’ll coach the Western Conference All-Stars. “Those four will be together for sure. I can guarantee you that will happen at some point because that’ll be a pretty cool thing.” “That would be really cool,” Thompson said of playing in the game with his three All-Star teammates. “I wonder who the fifth player would be.”

