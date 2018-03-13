Steve Kerr Speaks On Gun Violence At Town Hall Meeting

by March 13, 2018
6

On Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr participated in a town hall discussion on gun violence with U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna at Newark Memorial High School.

Kerr urged students in attendance to vote and be proactive in trying to spark change.

“I’m not going to say if we change the gun laws, it will stop all terrorism and gun violence,” Kerr said. “But let’s do something. Let’s see if we can save some lives.”

Gun violence, Kerr stressed, should not be viewed as a partisan issue, via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

Let’s get to the point where this is not a partisan issue. I don’t care if you’re conservative or liberal or Democrat or Republican. It shouldn’t matter. There are plenty of worthy issues to discuss along party lines, whether it’s taxes, or immigration, foreign policy. There’s lots of stuff that deserves healthy debate. But kids getting murdered in high schools, and people getting murdered by semi-automatic weapons – weapons that belong in the military. That should not be open for debate. It should not be a partisan issue. 

Kerr went on to explain why he is against teachers being armed:

I don’t believe in the old adage about more guns is going to make us safe. I think there’s an excellent likelihood that mistakes would happen. 

