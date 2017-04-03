With Kevin Durant sidelined, Stephen Curry has been carrying a bigger load for the Golden State Warriors, and appears to have re-discovered his groove.
Head coach Steve Kerr says it’s important for a superstar to be arrogant.
Curry lit up the visiting Washington Wizards for 42 points (including nine 3-pointers) and eight assists in a 139-115 victory Sunday night.
Per the AP:
“What I expect to do every night even if it doesn’t happen, it’s the same confidence I have going into every game,” Curry said.
Draymond Green had his 19th career triple-double and fifth this season with 11 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Curry scored 10 points over the final 1:52 of the first half and shot 15 for 22, including 9 of 14 on 3s, in the Warriors’ 11th straight victory. It was his 26th career 40-point game and fourth this season.
“He’s an arrogant basketball player, which is what you need to be a superstar,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He goes out there and he’s looking to light it up every night.”
Related
Wizards Say Warriors Were ‘Very Disrespectful’ At End Of Game
Commentscomments powered by Disqus