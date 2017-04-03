With Kevin Durant sidelined, Stephen Curry has been carrying a bigger load for the Golden State Warriors, and appears to have re-discovered his groove.

Head coach Steve Kerr says it’s important for a superstar to be arrogant.

Curry lit up the visiting Washington Wizards for 42 points (including nine 3-pointers) and eight assists in a 139-115 victory Sunday night.

Per the AP:

“What I expect to do every night even if it doesn’t happen, it’s the same confidence I have going into every game,” Curry said. Draymond Green had his 19th career triple-double and fifth this season with 11 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Curry scored 10 points over the final 1:52 of the first half and shot 15 for 22, including 9 of 14 on 3s, in the Warriors’ 11th straight victory. It was his 26th career 40-point game and fourth this season. “He’s an arrogant basketball player, which is what you need to be a superstar,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He goes out there and he’s looking to light it up every night.”

