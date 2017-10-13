Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Stephen Curry is at his “absolute peak” heading into the 2017-18 campaign, and thinks the 29-year-old superstar will probably never be better than he is at this moment in time.
Kerr also compared Curry to Tim Duncan.
Kerr says Curry puts “the fear of god” into NBA defenses.
Per the SF Examiner:
“I think Steph is at his absolute peak right now — physically, emotionally,” Kerr said. “This is probably as good as he’s ever going to be. I think he’s better now than he was last year and the year before – and that’s saying something.”
While conceding that Curry is not quite the two-way play as fellow superstars like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, Kerr said the guard is unmatched when it comes to offense.
“He’s the most impactful offensive player in terms of what he does to the defense — maybe ever,” Kerr said. “Like, there’s guys, obviously, Michael Jordan impacted things, but the way Steph plays puts the fear of god into defenses like nobody I’ve ever seen.”
