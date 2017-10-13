Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Stephen Curry is at his “absolute peak” heading into the 2017-18 campaign, and thinks the 29-year-old superstar will probably never be better than he is at this moment in time.

Steve Kerr thinks Steph Curry is better now than he was last yr or yr b4 & puts fear of God in opposing defenses like nobody he’s ever seen. pic.twitter.com/YFZZa1AYDG — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) October 12, 2017

Kerr also compared Curry to Tim Duncan.

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s greatness compares him to Tim Duncan due to the combination of his “skill, arrogance & humility.” #Warriors pic.twitter.com/PwBVCR1hPJ — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) October 12, 2017

Kerr says Curry puts “the fear of god” into NBA defenses.

