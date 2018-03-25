Steve Kerr: ‘There’s No Way’ Stephen Curry Plays in the First Round of the Playoffs

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry suffered a grade two MCL sprain in his left knee on Friday against the Hawks. He had missed the previous six games with a sprained right ankle. He’ll be reevaluated in three weeks. Today his coach said he won’t even be available in the first round of the playoffs.

Curry is averaging 26 points and 6 assists per game this season. The Warriors are 11-6 without him.

 
