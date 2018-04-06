Steve Kerr Rips Warriors For ‘Pathetic Effort’ in Loss To Pacers

by April 06, 2018
276
steve kerr warriors pathetic effort pacers

Steve Kerr called out the Warriors for putting forth a “pathetic effort” after the team’s 106-126 blowout loss to the Pacers on Thursday.

The loss was Golden State’s eighth in the last 14 games, and the second to Indiana in less than two weeks.

“It’s hard to win an NBA game if you don’t put forth an effort at all” […]

“Yeah, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed. I know this game doesn’t mean anything in the seeding, but the playoffs start next week.

“It was an embarrassing effort. A pathetic effort.”

