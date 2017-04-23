After missing Game 3 last night, Steve Kerr announced that he will also be out for Game 4 on Monday due to chronic back pain.

According to Ethan Strauss of ESPN, Kerr is consulting with doctors about his future, but could envision a scenario in which he misses the entire postseason.

Kerr says he’s not coaching tomorrow, currently consulting with his doctors about future plans — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) April 23, 2017

Kerr asked if there’s a scenario where he wouldn’t coach for the rest of the postseason: “Ya.” — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) April 23, 2017

Kerr’s issues began when he had surgery not too long ago.

Kerr’s issues started when he had back surgery. That created a spinal fluid leak which gives him horrible symptoms like migraines, nausea — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 23, 2017

Get well soon, coach.

