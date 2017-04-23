After missing Game 3 last night, Steve Kerr announced that he will also be out for Game 4 on Monday due to chronic back pain.

According to Ethan Strauss of ESPN, Kerr is consulting with doctors about his future, but could envision a scenario in which he misses the entire postseason.

Kerr’s issues began when he had surgery not too long ago.

Get well soon, coach.

Related
Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant to Miss Game 3