After missing Game 3 last night, Steve Kerr announced that he will also be out for Game 4 on Monday due to chronic back pain.
According to Ethan Strauss of ESPN, Kerr is consulting with doctors about his future, but could envision a scenario in which he misses the entire postseason.
Kerr says he’s not coaching tomorrow, currently consulting with his doctors about future plans
Kerr asked if there’s a scenario where he wouldn’t coach for the rest of the postseason: “Ya.”
Kerr’s issues began when he had surgery not too long ago.
Kerr’s issues started when he had back surgery. That created a spinal fluid leak which gives him horrible symptoms like migraines, nausea
Get well soon, coach.
