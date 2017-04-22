The Warriors will be without head coach Steve Kerr tonight when they take on the Trail Blazers. Kerr’s feeling sick, which has become common for him after undergoing back surgery in 2015. Here’s more from ESPN:

The Warriors practiced in Oakland on Friday before flying to Portland and Kerr clearly wasn’t feeling well then. The 51-year-old Kerr still experiences lingering symptoms from complications following two back surgeries after the franchise’s run to the 2015 championship.

The Dubs hold a 2-0 series lead over the Blazers. Mike Brown will serve as head coach for tonight’s Game 3. Kevin Durant, dealing with a calf strain, is also going to sit out tonight’s game.

The Warriors have decided to hold Kevin Durant (calf) out of Game 3 in Portland, league sources say, so no Durant or Steve Kerr tonight. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) April 23, 2017

h/t ESPN