Steve Nash: ‘To A Fault I Was Almost Too Much Of A Facilitator’

As a participant in a panel on inventing modern basketball at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash discussed his career, the Suns’ “seven seconds or less” system, and more.

The former point guard also admitted that he may have been too unselfish during his career, given the way we view his position now, via the Sloan Sports Conference:

“I wasn’t smart enough to see that maybe I should have shot 20 times a game. Now we see the point guard a little differently; it is your first point of attack. To a fault I was almost too much of a facilitator.” – @SteveNash #7Seconds #TalkDataToMe #SSAC18 — Sloan Sports Conf. (@SloanSportsConf) February 24, 2018

For his career, Nash averaged 14.3 points and 8.5 assists on 49 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent from three. He is currently third on the all-time assist list with 10,335 dimes.

