Steve Nash: ‘To A Fault I Was Almost Too Much Of A Facilitator’

by February 24, 2018
966

As a participant in a panel on inventing modern basketball at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash discussed his career, the Suns’ “seven seconds or less” system, and more.

The former point guard also admitted that he may have been too unselfish during his career, given the way we view his position now, via the Sloan Sports Conference:

For his career, Nash averaged 14.3 points and 8.5 assists on 49 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent from three. He is currently third on the all-time assist list with 10,335 dimes.

