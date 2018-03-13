Steven Adams Calls Hip Injury ‘Australopithecus Afarensis’

by March 13, 2018
steven adams Australopithecus Afarensis

Thunder center Steven Adams described his hip injury as “Australopithecus afarensis,” which is the scientific name of one of the first bipedal primates.

After OKC’s 106-101 win over Sacramento on Monday, Adams told reporters (with a straight face), “I’ll let you research it up: Australopithecus afarensis.”

Steven Adams on His Upcoming Autobiography: ‘It’s About Myself’

 
