Steven Adams Calls Hip Injury ‘Australopithecus Afarensis’

Thunder center Steven Adams described his hip injury as “Australopithecus afarensis,” which is the scientific name of one of the first bipedal primates.

After OKC’s 106-101 win over Sacramento on Monday, Adams told reporters (with a straight face), “I’ll let you research it up: Australopithecus afarensis.”

Steven Adams refused to describe his hip contusion in any other way than using the Latin term: “Australopithecus afarensis” pic.twitter.com/CjaRf6pQNw — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 13, 2018

