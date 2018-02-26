Steven Adams on His Upcoming Autobiography: ‘It’s About Myself’

Steven Adams has an autobiography in the works, which the Thunder center aptly summarized as “a book about myself.”
Titled “Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight,” Adams’ book will reveal “untold stories of Adams’ life and basketball career.”
Steven Adams plays like he forgot about working on an autobiography, finally starts to talk about it before declaring: “I didn’t write it…I can barely read, mate” pic.twitter.com/8VHgRQh4YT
— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 26, 2018
Can you tell us a bit about the book?
Adams: “It’s about myself. That’s pretty much it, mate. It’s a book about myself.”
What inspired you to put together a book?
Adams: “I don’t know, just wanted to do one on myself… I didn’t actually want to do it. But someone told me it should be a good idea and they’ll be interested. So I was like, OK, whatever.”
Have you written before?
Adams: “No. I didn’t write it. I got a ghostwriter named Madeline Chapman. I can barely read, mate. I can’t write a book. Jesus.”
The autobiography is scheduled for release in early July.
Worked on this for the past year and can finally let my real friends (the public) know. Steven Adams autobiography out July 2018. pic.twitter.com/kstKGWk5T5
— Mad Chapman (@madmanchap) February 22, 2018