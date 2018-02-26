Steven Adams on His Upcoming Autobiography: ‘It’s About Myself’

by February 26, 2018
steven adams autobiography my life my fight

Steven Adams has an autobiography in the works, which the Thunder center aptly summarized as “a book about myself.”

Titled “Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight,” Adams’ book will reveal “untold stories of Adams’ life and basketball career.”

Can you tell us a bit about the book?

Adams: “It’s about myself. That’s pretty much it, mate. It’s a book about myself.”

What inspired you to put together a book?

Adams: “I don’t know, just wanted to do one on myself… I didn’t actually want to do it. But someone told me it should be a good idea and they’ll be interested. So I was like, OK, whatever.”

Have you written before?

Adams: “No. I didn’t write it. I got a ghostwriter named Madeline Chapman. I can barely read, mate. I can’t write a book. Jesus.”

The autobiography is scheduled for release in early July.

 
