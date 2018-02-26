Steven Adams on His Upcoming Autobiography: ‘It’s About Myself’

Steven Adams has an autobiography in the works, which the Thunder center aptly summarized as “a book about myself.”

Titled “Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight,” Adams’ book will reveal “untold stories of Adams’ life and basketball career.”

Steven Adams plays like he forgot about working on an autobiography, finally starts to talk about it before declaring: “I didn’t write it…I can barely read, mate” pic.twitter.com/8VHgRQh4YT — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 26, 2018

Can you tell us a bit about the book? Adams: “It’s about myself. That’s pretty much it, mate. It’s a book about myself.” What inspired you to put together a book? Adams: “I don’t know, just wanted to do one on myself… I didn’t actually want to do it. But someone told me it should be a good idea and they’ll be interested. So I was like, OK, whatever.” Have you written before? Adams: “No. I didn’t write it. I got a ghostwriter named Madeline Chapman. I can barely read, mate. I can’t write a book. Jesus.”

The autobiography is scheduled for release in early July.