When Eric Bledsoe met with the Suns to ask for a trade during the offseason, he was reportedly told that the team had “underperformed” since he became a starter.

From ESPN’s Chris Haynes:

The 27-year-old point guard had met with Suns owner Robert Sarver and McDonough during the preseason and requested a trade, sources told ESPN. […] Bledsoe was then told by management, according to sources, that the team had underperformed ever since he was given starting point guard responsibilities.

Bledsoe, of course, was not traded. And after an 0-3 start, he tweeted, “I don’t wanna be here.”

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

Suns GM Ryan McDonough then bashed Bledsoe—questioning his leadership and claiming that he was given “bad advice.”

