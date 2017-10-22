Not only have the Suns have started the season 0-3, but they set a record for the worst opening night loss in NBA history, losing to the Trail Blazers by 48 points. They went on to give up 130 points to the Clippers and then 132 points to the Lakers to follow up the 124 points they allowed the Blazers to score.

The Suns have their eyes on the future, with prized youngsters like Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss and Josh Jackson getting major minutes. 27-year-old point guard Eric Bledsoe, who signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Phoenix in 2014, appears to be fed up with the franchise’s direction. He sent out the following Tweet this afternoon:

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

He also sent out this Tweet on Friday night:

Bledsoe was traded to the Suns before the 2013-14 season, and initially helped them to an unexpected level of success. They narrowly missed out on the playoffs in 2014, winning 48 games that season.

The team brought in Goran Dragic and Isaiah Thomas that summer and then head coach Jeff Hornacek expected to be able to use the three high octane point guards together. Things didn’t work out that way and Dragic and Thomas have since moved on to have individual success in Miami and Boston, respectively.

Bledsoe’s minutes dwindled at the end of last season. Bledsoe didn’t play after March 15 because of what he called a “management decision.” Things have been rocky between Bledsoe and the Suns before, too. The former Kentucky Wildcat has two years left on his contract.