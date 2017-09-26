The Phoenix Suns and forward TJ Warren have reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

Warren, the 14th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 66 games last season.

The 24-year-old has missed parts of his three seasons in the League with injuries.

Per ESPN:

Warren, 24, is part of the 2014 NBA draft class eligible for its rookie extension.

 

For Warren, the agreement represents long-term financial security based on several factors, including his run of injuries as a pro and what appears to be shaping up to be a treacherous market devoid of salary-cap space for restricted free agents next summer.

 

For the Suns, the deal secures one of the franchise’s stable of talented young cornerstone players.