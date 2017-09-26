The Phoenix Suns and forward TJ Warren have reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

Story on ESPN: TJ Warren, Phoenix agree to $50 million contract extension. https://t.co/L2Q6PAp6lN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2017

Warren, the 14th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 66 games last season.

The 24-year-old has missed parts of his three seasons in the League with injuries.

Per ESPN: