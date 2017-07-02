Taj Gibson Agrees To 2-Year, $28 Million Deal With Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to sign Taj Gibson for a reported 2-year, $28 million deal. While in Chicago, Gibson played for five seasons under T’wolves head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau:

Gibson is the second Chicago Bull to join Thibs in Minnesota this offseason. Star guard Jimmy Butler was traded to Minnesota for Zach Lavine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick, which turned out to be Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen. Gibson, who is 32 years old, averaged 10,8 points and 6.2 boards while playing for the Bulls and Thunder last season.